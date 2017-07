The Marshawn Lynch retirement tour is officially over, and now he’s back in the spotlight again.

From hitting the practice field with his new team to surprising 2,000 young kids with a free trip to a waterpark, Lynch is back to being a major player in the area he grew up in.

And on Sunday, he threw out the first pitch before the A’s took on the Indians at O.co Coliseum.

Raiders training camp is officially less than two weeks away, so it’s now time to get excited.