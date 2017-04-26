Beast Mode is ready to take the NFL by storm again.

Marshawn Lynch’s name has come up alongside the Oakland Raiders for a long time now. Whether the Seattle Seahawks would be willing to make a trade happen if he came out of retirement was up for debate.

Now there’s no debate—according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Seattle has traded Lynch to the Raiders:

Lynch’s representatives and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a contract, and the team has hashed out the details of a trade for Lynch’s rights with the Seahawks, multiple sources informed of the negotiations on both sides of the deal said.

The two reporters went on to detail the specifics of the deal:

“After weeks of negotiation, Oakland agreed to pay Lynch $3 million base, with a chance to make $2 million more if he gains 1,000 yards. The max value of the contract is $8.5 million.”

This mean a few things. One, Lynch wants to play for his hometown team, not break the bank with a gigantic contract. Two, he probably sees the Raiders as a Super Bowl contender.

As he should. The Raiders looked like a solid bet while Derek Carr was healthy last year. Having a fresh Beast Mode coming off a year away from the game should diversify the offense.

Contending or not, it’s good to have Lynch back in the game.