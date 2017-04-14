Marshawn Lynch has some unfinished business in the NFL, it seems.

Lynch, who really wasn’t a fan of the media and the business side of the league, appeared to need some time away from the game to disconnect and have some time to himself. He was seen all over Europe — this includes popping wheelies in Scotland — and at various sporting events in the Bay Area.

And now it looks like he wants to return to the NFL and play for his hometown Raiders, which would be a fitting end to the 30-year-old’s career. With Latavius Murray headed to the Vikings, the Raiders are in need of a power back to complement DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

With Lynch interested at the possibility of playing in Oakland, the two teams have begun trade talks, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Seahawks & #Raiders are expected to work out a trade for Marshawn Lynch to Oakland. It’s contingent on a reworked contract 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

Per @NFL rules, if retired RB Marshawn Lynch is traded, he does not have to file a letter un-retiring. It would be a clean return to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

Marshawn Lynch had permission from SEA to talk to #Raiders. His agents have permission to rework his deal. IF it happens, then trade talks — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

Lynch signed a three-year, $31 million contract in 2015, and would be due roughly $9 million this season. It’s unlikely that the Raiders would be willing to pay him that much, so he’d likely need to rework his deal, and would perhaps be forced to settle for some incentives as a result.

Late Thursday night brought some interesting news on this front, as Lynch posted this cryptic tweet, sparking speculation.

I'm Thankfull!!!! Yes Lawd!!!! — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) April 14, 2017

It seems like only a matter of time before Lynch is back playing in the NFL again.