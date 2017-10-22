Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant might want to consider deactivating his social media accounts, because he continues to say things that aren’t good for the locker room culture.

It appeared as if Bryant was content about his role in the offense, after he shot down rumors about a possible request to be traded with this tweet last Sunday.

Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can't wait to reach number 7 this year. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) October 16, 2017

But it didn’t take long for him to begin running his mouth again, this time doing so via Instagram.

Bryant saw a comment that stated “JuJu’s better” from another Instagram user, and he wasn’t happy about it. Here’s what the Steelers receiver had to say in response:

“Juju is no where near better than me fool all they need to do is give me what I want and y’all can have juju and who ever else” he wrote.

You can see the entire conversation in the tweet below.

Martavis Bryant still doesn't seem to be over the JuJu comparisons. pic.twitter.com/YHjbnxoowE — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) October 23, 2017

It’s hard to say exactly what Bryant is trying to gain from these social media exchanges, but it almost looks like he’s trying to send a message to the Steelers’ front office in hopes of being traded.