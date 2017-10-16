The Steelers finally seemed to finally quell all their locker room dissension, when another major issue appeared to pop up after Sunday’s win.

Reports began circulating about wide receiver Martavis Bryant being unhappy about his role in the offense and requesting a trade. And that does make sense on paper, being that Bryant is third fiddle in the offense behind Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Furthermore, he’s in a contract year, and knows that his production on the field this season will dictate whether or not he gets a big payday.

Bryant didn’t comment on the situation immediately after the report, but his girlfriend, Deja Hiott, did. And it wouldn’t be a shock that Bryant is speaking through his GF, which players have been known to do over the years.

Hiott posted the following tweet (which she has since deleted), and then Bryant followed with a tweet of his own soon after, shooting down the report about being unhappy.

Martavis Bryant's girlfriend tweeted this and deleted shortly after….. Now Martavis Bryant tweets this. Confusing. pic.twitter.com/BBqmOB2p1l — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2017

Bryant has 17 catches for 231 yards so far this season. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers are fielding calls on the receiver, but the odds point to him staying put this year.

