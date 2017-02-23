Now that their team has won five Super Bowls, Patriots fans are on their high horse about free agents staying in New England even if they can get more money somewhere else.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is about to become a free agent, and fans are clamoring for him to stay in New England. Bennett, meanwhile, seems like he at least wants to see how much money he can get in the open market and he’s tired of Patriots fans telling him what to do.

And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

Bennett led the Patriots with seven touchdown catches in 2016. He turns 30 on March 10, the day after the free-agency period begins. This is probably his last chance to land a huge deal, and if he sacrifices a second or a third Super Bowl ring in exchange for the ability to take care of his family for future generations, he can’t really be blamed for that.

[Pro Football Talk]