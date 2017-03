Tight end Martellus Bennett is set to hit the free-agent market later today, as the Patriots’ recent trade for Dwayne Allen shows the team clearly isn’t interested in bringing him back.

Bennett is known for his sense of humor, and has provided some hilarious quotes over the years.

So when he posted his goodbye message to Patriots fans, we all knew he’d find a way to inject some humor into it. And, sure enough, he did.

I'm going to miss you Mass-Holes. T'was Fun. Thank you for the good times. To infinity and beyond… — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017

Classic Marty B.