Martellus Bennett has never been one to mince words, and when he wants to speak his mind about a particular issue, he takes to social media to do exactly that.

Tuesday he appeared to have a bone to pick with fans that weigh in about players after they’re traded or released during the offseason.

Bennett did make a decent point, but for as much money as athletes make, the criticism kind of comes with the territory. He didn’t seem to feel that was the case, though.

It’s always funny and sad how fans ridicule players after they lose their jobs. Get cut, injury or traded. You would never do that to another person who loses a job. Dehumanizing athletes as if they aren’t real with families or struggles like others — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 13, 2018

Hahaha. You don’t have a job. Lol. I hope you never get a job or play again. Lmfao. It’s funny just writing that out. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 13, 2018

Not saying an athlete wants your sympathy. As sympathy is easy. We can all sympathize the real emotion that the world seems to be missing these days is EMPATHY. There’s a huge difference. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 13, 2018

He went on to say “it doesn’t bother him,” even though it clearly does.

It doesn’t really bother me, not like it did when I was younger. I just find it interesting. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 13, 2018

For a 25 year old kid to be at home with his family struggling to find a job as he looks in the face of his wife and kid. And for fans to be like 😂 that’s what you get. Is pretty fucked up. Guys have families to feed. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 13, 2018

Again just because someone has money doesn’t mean they don’t have problems, feelings or issues. Money doesn’t make that shit go away. We’re all still people regardless of net worth. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 13, 2018

Bennett made close to $7 million last season, so it’s hard to be all that sympathetic toward the “cause” he speaks of. Right now, though, he’s currently a free agent.