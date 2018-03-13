Posted byon
Martellus Bennett has never been one to mince words, and when he wants to speak his mind about a particular issue, he takes to social media to do exactly that.
Tuesday he appeared to have a bone to pick with fans that weigh in about players after they’re traded or released during the offseason.
Bennett did make a decent point, but for as much money as athletes make, the criticism kind of comes with the territory. He didn’t seem to feel that was the case, though.
He went on to say “it doesn’t bother him,” even though it clearly does.
Bennett made close to $7 million last season, so it’s hard to be all that sympathetic toward the “cause” he speaks of. Right now, though, he’s currently a free agent.