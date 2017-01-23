Football fans were treated to a hilarious moment provided by Martellus Bennett after the Patriots destroyed the Steelers in the AFC Championship game, 36-17.

The Bennett dance party was in full effect, as the Patriots tight end strutted his stuff on the field with the Patriots cheerleaders to celebrate the big win. He even had a pair of pom poms as he danced to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Here’s what it sounded like with audio.

Martellus Bennett having the time of his life dancing to some Whitney Houston pic.twitter.com/hmKc8p3Czq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2017

Bennett was pumped after the big win and just wanted to dance with somebody. So, he did.