Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett was elated after his team defeated the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, as he will now play in his first career Super Bowl.
As soon as the game was in the books, Bennett began celebrating. He joined the Patriots cheerleaders and danced to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on the field, with a set of pom poms and all. But he didn’t stop there.
Both of the Bennett brothers have provided some great quotes over the years, and the Patriots tight end did not disappoint after Sunday’s win.
Bennett opened up about what he’s going to tell his brother, Michael, when he calls him in the near future.
He also elaborated on what he plans to do when he goes home.
Bennett made sure to sneak in a dig about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as well. Goodell didn’t show up to the game in Gillette Stadium—which caused Patriots fans to troll him during the game with a funny chant—but he attended last Saturday’s Seahawks-Falcons game at the Georgia Dome.
Last but not least, he thanked Patriots fans for their support.
Bennett will likely steal the show at Super Bowl Media Day, and we can’t wait for him to take the podium and share some thoughts.