Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett was elated after his team defeated the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, as he will now play in his first career Super Bowl.

As soon as the game was in the books, Bennett began celebrating. He joined the Patriots cheerleaders and danced to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on the field, with a set of pom poms and all. But he didn’t stop there.

Both of the Bennett brothers have provided some great quotes over the years, and the Patriots tight end did not disappoint after Sunday’s win.

Bennett opened up about what he’s going to tell his brother, Michael, when he calls him in the near future.

Marty Bennett to call his brother: "I’m about to Facetime him saying, ‘Now, I’m going to the Super Bowl mother——, meet me in Houston.’" — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 23, 2017

He also elaborated on what he plans to do when he goes home.

Bennett: I'm probably going to go home and make a cake and write 'You are awesome' on it. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 23, 2017

Bennett made sure to sneak in a dig about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as well. Goodell didn’t show up to the game in Gillette Stadium—which caused Patriots fans to troll him during the game with a funny chant—but he attended last Saturday’s Seahawks-Falcons game at the Georgia Dome.

'He's like Waldo right now. Where is he? He doesn't want to be here right now.' – Bennett on Roger Goodell — Adam Kurkjian (@AdamKurkjian) January 23, 2017

Last but not least, he thanked Patriots fans for their support.

Marty Bennett on the fans: I've been on four different teams and these are some of the best ones. They are believers. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 23, 2017

Bennett will likely steal the show at Super Bowl Media Day, and we can’t wait for him to take the podium and share some thoughts.