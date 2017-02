Martellus Bennett’s daughter has as much personality as he does, if that’s even possible.

It’s clear that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as his daughter has a lot of personality.

When Bennett was speaking to the media after the game, she interrupted his press conference (a la Riley Curry) with some funny outbursts. She opened up about her dog, the comeback and the Patriots.

Martellus Bennett's daughter is taking over the postgame presser like Steph's daughter. #Riley2 pic.twitter.com/STfTBk26la — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 6, 2017

Why did anyone think they had a shot, down 28-3? Martellus Bennett (and his daughter) explain. pic.twitter.com/4ptjW4n60s — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 6, 2017

Bennett then likened her to himself.

Martellus: "You can tell she's a Bennett." pic.twitter.com/isj2Ofy4l8 — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 6, 2017

Ouchie!