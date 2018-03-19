Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez suffered a brutal injury back in December while at his ranch in Venezuela, when a bull came charging at him out of nowhere.

Perez attempted to evade the bull, but ended up fracturing his non-pitching elbow, which required him to undergo surgery.

Still, though, Perez made sure to exact revenge on the beast that injured him, which he recently revealed to reporters.

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez said.

“It was good meat,” Perez added. “No more bull.”

Perez really took the bull by the horns here (Get it?).