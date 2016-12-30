Former Bills coach Marv Levy, who is 91 years old, isn’t exactly waiting by the phone to hear from the Bills about their vacant head coaching position.

If an offer ever came, however, Levy told 104.5 The Team in Albany via Pro Football Talk that he just might take the job.

“It was one of those things where after forty seven years of coaching I really needed to get that deep breath to step aside but after a couple of years passed I very much would have liked to come back,” Levy said.

Levy had a Hall of Fame career coaching the Bills, leading them to four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1994. He coached in Buffalo for 12 years, stepping aside in 1997 at age 72, tying him with George Halas as the oldest head coach in NFL history.

It would be quite a feat if Levy did coach the Bills as a nonagenarian, but the coaching search is more likely focused on people who are young enough to be Levy’s son, or grandson.