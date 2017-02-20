No, Marv Levy isn’t old enough to have seen the Cubs win the World Series in 1908.

But the former Bills coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer is old enough to have attended Game 7 of the 1945 World Series, which the Cubs lost to the Tigers at Wrigley Field.

And at 91 Levy is young enough to have written a children’s book about the Cubs’ first championship in 108 years.

According to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Levy was asked to write the text for Go Cubs Go!, which was published last month.

A Chicago native, Levy regularly attends games at Wrigley Field and was honored before Game 3 of the 2016 World Series.

That fan loyalty combined with Levy’s experience writing sports fiction made him the perfect candidate to write a book for people more than 80 years younger than him. It’s like a grandfather in his rocking chair telling the kiddies to gather ’round so he can tell them a story. The message of that story is to never give up.

Perhaps Levy will be called upon to write a book if the Bills win a Super Bowl. Or if they even make the playoffs. Levy’s 91 years of living is the difference between the Cubs’ championship drought and the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.