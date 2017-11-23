Even double coverage wasn’t enough to slow down Marvin Jones on Thanksgiving.

The Lions trailed by 11 points to begin the fourth quarter, and the team did not get conservative in its playcalling when attempting to cut into the Vikings’ lead.

Faced with a third-and-14 situation early in the game’s final stanza, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford aired it out down the field, looking for Jones. The Vikings were prepared for the deep shot, though, as they had two cornerbacks — Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman — covering Jones near the sideline.

Jones wasn’t fazed by the double coverage, though, as he used his long arms to reach in between the defenders and haul in the catch. He then kept running — even with Rhodes grabbing his jersey — into the end zone for the 43-yard touchdown.

Marvin Jones are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/9qzbIdnZEr — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) November 23, 2017

It was the second touchdown of the game for Jones, who eclipsed 100 receiving yards after hauling in the long pass and taking it the distance.