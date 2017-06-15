Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones wanted to improve his game this offseason so he worked with the best—Randy Moss.

Coming off a productive debut year with the Lions, Jones looked to Moss for guidance in areas like repetition and working out.

Here’s what he had to say, according to Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press:

“This off-season before I came up here, I was training with Randy Moss and we were just going at it, me and him and competing,” Jones said Wednesday. “I was getting a lot of insight in terms of what I wanted to focus on and that includes this, the lower-body strength, and the yards after the catch and stuff like that and (running better routes). So there’s a lot of things I got from him, us being on the field for two hours (at a time) that’s been good.”

Jones grabbed 55 receptions last year and turned it into 930 yards and four scores, good for an average of 16.9 yards per catch. The former member of the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the reasons Detroit’s offense arguably looked better while spreading the ball around in the wake of Calvin Johnson’s retirement.

Now Jones needs to take another step in production while pairing with Golden Tate. Keeping up with the offense in the NFC North and NFC as a whole isn’t easy, so Lions fans should be happy to hear how Jones has spent some of his free time lately.

It might not classify as a breakout, but fans might want to keep an eye on Jones posting the best season of his career.