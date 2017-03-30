Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis isn’t high on the idea of trading AJ McCarron.

Backup quarterback or not, Lewis seems to value what he has in the former Alabama star no matter how hot the quarterback market might be right now.

Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson captured Lewis’ thought on the matter:

“AJ McCarron is a valuable member of our football team,” Lewis said. “No one has asked to trade him. We’re not going to go out and seek a trade for AJ McCarron. He’s a valuable member of the team. We’ve said that how many times?”

Lewis has indeed said this many times. McCarron was drafted specifically to back up Andy Dalton and execute the same offense if something happens to the starter. Remaining years of cheap contracts and tenders keeping McCarron in place is a valuable asset for the Bengals to clutch.

That said, teams might find it worth the steep cost to woo McCarron away from Cincinnati. The former fifth-round pick has plenty of experience in pro-style offenses and is Andy Dalton on a lesser scale, meaning he can execute an offense well with a strong supporting cast around him.

From the sounds of Lewis’ comments, though, teams might be better off dreaming about a Tony Romo, gambling on a Jay Cutler or doing the smart thing and investing in a rookie to groom for the future.

