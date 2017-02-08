Matt Adams will enter the 2017 season visibly trimmer and slimmer than what he used to be in years past.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has shed nearly 30 pounds thanks to a fitness regiment of strength training, cardio work, speed and agility drills, plus an intense nutritional routine, according to a recent article in Men’s Fitness.

Adams has also been working with Pilates4Pros founder Kim Wallis, who posted this photo of Adams last month.

Here is another photo of Adams, who is almost unrecognizable after the weight loss.

Best shape of his life is a time honored spring training cliche. But Matt Adams may actually be unrecognizable. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ywjmK9YMB3 — Jim Hayes (@TheCatOnFox) February 8, 2017

It will be interesting to see how the weight loss affects Adams this season. We’ll go ahead and assume it will help him in the field and on the base paths, but will he be able to maintain his power at the plate?