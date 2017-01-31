Just when you thought the Matt Barnes-Derek Fisher beef had finally died down, it resurfaced.

A lot of that is due to a recent profile on Fisher, which was written by Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding. In it, Fisher touched on his relationship with Gloria Govan, and indirectly mentioned Barnes, but didn’t do so by name.

“If the worst thing someone has to say about me,” Fisher said, “is that I’m now going out with a woman who used to be married to this guy I worked with for a year six years ago…”

Well, funny enough, “that guy” decided to go ham in the comments. Barnes is clearly still carrying a grudge on Fisher, who started dating Govan very soon after she and Barnes broke off their marriage.

Anyway, B/R used that comment posted above for an Instagram post, and it’s hard to say for sure if they were intentionally stirring the pot. But if they were, it worked. Barnes saw it and had this to say in the comments section of the post:

Maybe Fisher and Barnes will just meet in Temecula and hash this out for good, once and for all. I’d pay to watch it happen.