Matt Barnes doesn’t hold back when he’s upset, and will voice his opinion to opposing players, coaches and officials.

Blazers coach Nate McMillan learned that lesson during Friday’s game, when Barnes was upset about a foul call. He appeared to record a clean block, but was hit with a foul. Barnes then walked toward the Trail Blazers bench and got into it with McMillan.

matt barnes got called for a foul and decided to walk up to nate like they were gonna fight. what is going on. pic.twitter.com/ULLJkJ6XGE — whitney (@its_whitney) January 28, 2017

Did Barnes ask McMillan to meet him in Temecula?