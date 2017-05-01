Matt Barnes has bounced around and played for nine different teams in his NBA career, but this season he’s been blessed with the best chance to win a title.

Barnes returned to the Warriors — who he played with in 2006-08, when the team wasn’t good — and he now gets the benefit of playing for a team full of superstars that is playing light years above everyone else.

But he’s not really all that happy about playing the Jazz.

It’s not because he’s scared of them, and his reason has nothing to do about matchups. No, it’s one that only Barnes himself would think of, and it was certainly worth a chuckle. Head over to NESN for the full story, and to read what Barnes had to say.