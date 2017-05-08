Matt Harvey was hit with a three-game suspension after he didn’t show up for the team’s game on Saturday night, and it’s been the subject of much discussion since.

Harvey has said he will file a grievance in protest, as he claims he had a “headache,” which is why he didn’t show up to the ballpark. But some recent details may prove that there’s more than meets the eye, as it relates to this story.

While he didn’t make a big deal of it, Harvey claims he played golf in the hours leading up to the game, which most teams would discourage. There’s plenty of time for that in the offseason. After playing, he claims he developed a “severe headache,” and that’s why he wasn’t able to play.

That story sounds a bit fishy. He was able to play golf, but got a severe headache afterward? Was he drinking? It’s certainly possible. Stay tuned as more details come out.