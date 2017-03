Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is the unquestioned leader of the Detroit Lions, and he’ll soon have two more little ones to lead off the field.

His wife, Kelly, posted a photo on Instagram Monday night which shows she’s pregnant with twin girls, and pretty far along, judging by the look of things.

(Somewhat) Patiently awaiting yall's arrival. 🎀🎀 #2girls1belly A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

You can kind of see Kelly’s baby bump in this photo from a month ago, but it’s not nearly as apparent as the one she recently shared.

#twinning in so many ways. Such a fun last hoorah with great people before these girls arrive! #newyorkcity A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Congrats to the Staffords!