Two former NFL quarterbacks traded jabs on social media Tuesday, and it was weird.

Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn — two gunslingers that were projected to be franchise quarterbacks, both being drafted in the first round — failed to live up to expectations at the professional level, and we haven’t heard much from either of them in awhile.

Until recently, that is.

We all remember when the famous “Bush Push” happened back in October 2005, in a game between Quinn’s Irish and Leinart’s Trojans. Leinart scored a late rushing touchdown to win the game on a quarterback sneak, and it appeared running back Reggie Bush pushed him into the end zone.

Quinn appeared on the BTN Take Ten Podcast a few days ago, and had the following to say about it.

“They cheated. They know it. He knows it. I’ve always told him, though, that if you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying. I would hope my running back would’ve done the same thing for me if I couldn’t have gotten in on a quarterback sneak. But given my track record of quarterback sneaks, I think I probably would’ve been more successful than that.”

Fav Brady Quinn quote re: Matt Leinart (23:36). "They cheated. They know it. He knows it." https://t.co/R7Gd41oefihttps://t.co/5j7kmnR809 pic.twitter.com/fodBGWCCYt — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) August 8, 2017

Leinart broke his silence on Tuesday, and fired back at Quinn.

Sounds like someone can't get over losing 3 years in a row. https://t.co/RbCjgtthfl — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 8, 2017

It was on after that.

Sounds like someone over looks paying players and illegal plays…. — Brady Quinn (@3rd_Goal) August 8, 2017

Just a daily reminder of the beat downs we gave @3rd_Goal teams! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/YUtrUkzE2t — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 8, 2017

Also @MattLeinartQB a great reminder of an ILLEGAL play then, that's Now LEGAL. Just can't pull the ball carrier into the end zone — Brady Quinn (@3rd_Goal) August 8, 2017

Can’t say we expected that social media exchange.