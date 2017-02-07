Former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light won three Super Bowls as a member of the team, and had an illustrious career.

Light had the important job of protecting Tom Brady’s blind side, playing left tackle, and made the Pro Bowl three times. So he definitely saw some crazy things during the course of his 11-year career.

He recently spoke with our friends at Yardbarker, and shared the grossest story of all. Light spoke about when a Broncos defensive lineman was throwing up pre-snap, and continued to do so as he rushed Brady.

Yeah, that’s pretty disgusting. I’d have just gotten out of the guy’s way.

