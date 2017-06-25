Matt Mitrione got all political after his most recent fight at Bellator 180 on Saturday night.

Mitrione came through with a big upset and defeated Fedor Emilianenko, knocking him out in only 74 seconds.

We nearly saw a double KO, with both fighters knocking each other down. But the difference was that Mitrione actually got up/recovered quickly, and then proceeded to beat the hell out of the former MMA champion until he emerged victorious.

And then after being named the winner, he shared a NSFW message about the Warriors, for boycotting the White House trip, which had previously been a tradition for NBA champions.

Fuck Matt Mitrione stupid Trump ass pic.twitter.com/5sU2Ly0hEW — Girthworm Jim (@CORYorBUSTxNPC) June 25, 2017

Takeaways: Mitrione was a bit out of his lane there, and Fedor continues to be horribly overrated.