Matt Mitrione has NSFW message for Golden State Warriors after KO win vs Fedor (VIDEO)
Posted by on June 25, 2017

Matt Mitrione got all political after his most recent fight at Bellator 180 on Saturday night.

Mitrione came through with a big upset and defeated Fedor Emilianenko, knocking him out in only 74 seconds.

We nearly saw a double KO, with both fighters knocking each other down. But the difference was that Mitrione actually got up/recovered quickly, and then proceeded to beat the hell out of the former MMA champion until he emerged victorious.

And then after being named the winner, he shared a NSFW message about the Warriors, for boycotting the White House trip, which had previously been a tradition for NBA champions.

Takeaways: Mitrione was a bit out of his lane there, and Fedor continues to be horribly overrated.

