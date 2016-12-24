The Patriots absolutely destroyed the Jets in Saturday’s AFC East matchup. The final score was 41-3, and it probably could’ve been worse, had Tom Brady played the entire game.

It was another embarrassing performance in the Jets’ 2016 campaign. The game, in the second half, had a high school level-feel to it. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia even had time to hang out and snap a photo with two Patriots fans during the game. You can even see the Patriots huddling up behind him on the field.

Matt Patricia has decided to join the fans in the crowd store.barstoolsports.com/products/lets-… https://t.co/DIw7lXn4zD—

Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 24, 2016

That’s something you’ll rare ever see, especially from a Patriots coach. It’s almost like they were rubbing salt in the wound to stick it to their divisional foe.