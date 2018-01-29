It’s hard to even imagine Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia without his signature beard. The look fits Patricia’s personality, and is a solid look for him.

Patricia, who is set to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions after Super Bowl LII is in the books, was asked about his beard at Super Bowl Opening Night, and he shared a funny perk about having it.

Me: The people really want to know about the beard. Matt Patricia: "It's actually like a diet program once I shave it down. Everyone thinks I lost some weight. It's great." — Kyle Meinke (@kmeinke) January 30, 2018

As far as his current beard status, here’s what Patricia looked like on Monday night.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, candidate for Giants head coach job. He’s headed to Detroit to coach the Lions. pic.twitter.com/jocyjyBDxi — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 30, 2018

It seems like Patricia is foreshadowing possibly shaving it — or at least trimming it — when he officially takes over as the Lions head coach.