It’s hard to even imagine Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia without his signature beard. The look fits Patricia’s personality, and is a solid look for him.
Patricia, who is set to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions after Super Bowl LII is in the books, was asked about his beard at Super Bowl Opening Night, and he shared a funny perk about having it.
As far as his current beard status, here’s what Patricia looked like on Monday night.
It seems like Patricia is foreshadowing possibly shaving it — or at least trimming it — when he officially takes over as the Lions head coach.