Matt Patricia has graduated from defensive coordinator to head coach, which has resulted in an increase in responsibilities for him.

One major change has already been implemented — he shaved his signature beard.

The former Patriots defensive coordinator coached in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, and on Wednesday, he was introduced as the Lions new head coach. He did that by sporting his new look at his introductory press conference.

Matt Patricia: Last Week vs This Week pic.twitter.com/3vZkfF1pn1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2018

New Lions coach Matt Patricia just added a pencil to complete his look. Just because. pic.twitter.com/AJf4YYRVt6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 7, 2018

He still rocked the pencil behind the ear, though, just because.

You can take the beard but you can't take the pencil. pic.twitter.com/4naCg1gwoc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 7, 2018

The beard remains — but it’s only a shell of its former self.