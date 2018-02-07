Posted byon
Matt Patricia has graduated from defensive coordinator to head coach, which has resulted in an increase in responsibilities for him.
One major change has already been implemented — he shaved his signature beard.
The former Patriots defensive coordinator coached in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, and on Wednesday, he was introduced as the Lions new head coach. He did that by sporting his new look at his introductory press conference.
He still rocked the pencil behind the ear, though, just because.
The beard remains — but it’s only a shell of its former self.