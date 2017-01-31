Patriots fans might not want to hear this, but Matt Ryan has been in touch with Eli Manning.

The only quarterback to defeat Tom Brady’s Patriots in the Super Bowl has been texting advice to the Falcons’ quarterback as he gets ready to make his first Super Bowl appearance.

“You know I think his advice was, ‘You guys know yourselves and you know what you do.’,” Ryan said, according to ESPN.com. “At the end of the day, that’s probably the best advice you can get is to trust what we do and trust our process and who we are and how we do things.”

Ryan also has been in contact with Peyton Manning, although that should scare Patriots fans a little bit less since Manning was 6-13 against the Patriots in his career. He did, however, beat the Patriots in the 2013 and 2015 AFC championship games.

Patriots fans can rest easy, however, knowing that Ryan has sought advice from several quarterbacks in his career. That list includes Brady.

It’s unclear if Eli Manning was able to tell Ryan how to find a receiver who can pin a pass to his helmet.

[Pro Football Talk]