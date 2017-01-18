Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows he has a tough task Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The NFC Championship Game is a rematch of a Week 8 encounter in which Ryan threw a score with 31 seconds left to secure a one-point win. He and Rodgers combined for seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Ryan, though, doesn’t seem to think he’ll have a similarly easy time Sunday, in large part because of the play of HHCD, as captured by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

Matt Ryan said the one constant in the Packers’ banged up secondary is Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. “He’s played really well. It’s the one thing that jumps out when you watch them play.”

Indeed, HHCD has been a big part of the reason the Packers have rattled off eight consecutive wins. His unit held half of those opponents under the 20-point mark while Aaron Rodgers went wild on the other side of the football.

At home, Ryan will have to be on the top of his game against a fellow MVP contender who won’t blink often in the face of a hostile crowd. If the game devolves into a shootout, rest assured Ryan will keep a close eye out for No. 21.