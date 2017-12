Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan really wanted his receivers to get set in Monday’s game against the Bucs, which you’ll soon find out.

Ryan was seen dropping a NSFW comment before the ball was snapped, and here’s what he had to say:

“Get f—ing set!”

Matt Ryan’s pre-snap call was NSFW pic.twitter.com/ws5Uc2W6Y0 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) December 19, 2017

Just get set, guys. That’s all Matty Ice wants. It’s not too much to ask.