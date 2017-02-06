Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had trouble finding the words to explain his team’s loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

The Falcons led 28-3 at one point during the third quarter, then the Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game before eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

After the game, Ryan was asked what he says to his teammates after a loss like that.

“There’s nothing you can really say,” Ryan said, via Sports Illustrated NFL’s Twitter feed. “It’s a tough loss, obviously, very disappointing. We were close to getting done what we wanted to get done. It’s hard to find words tonight.”

After scoring 21 points in the second quarter, the Falcons were held to just a field goal in the entire second half. Ryan, who was named the MVP of the league just one day earlier, was impressive in the first half, finishing with a perfect passer rating. But the entire team collapsed in the second half, allowing Tom Brady Co. to come back and win it.