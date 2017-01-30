Matt Ryan is one game away from joining a rare group of playoff quarterbacks.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, only six quarterbacks have ever thrown at least seven touchdowns and zero interceptions during a single postseason. Ryan brings those exact numbers—seven touchdowns and zero interceptions—into Super Bowl LI.

The previous six—Joe Flacco (2012), Drew Brees (2009), Steve Young (1994), Troy Aikman (1992), Joe Montana (1989) and Phil Simms (1986)—all won the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP.

Ryan is expected to be named the NFL’s MVP after throwing 38 touchdown passes and finishing with the league’s top passer rating during the regular season.

He could add to his impressive year in Houston on Sunday.

If Ryan throws four more touchdowns without an interception during Sunday’s showdown with the New England, the Falcons quarterback will tie Flacco and Montana for the most touchdown passes (11) without an interception during a playoff run.

Ryan threw for 730 yards and seven touchdowns during playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. His passer rating this postseason is 132.6.

Ryan can complete a historic playoff run with another big game in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.