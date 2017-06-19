Know what Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is tired of hearing about?

The Super Bowl loss.

Ryan and the Falcons were obviously going to face endless questions this summer after blowing the lead against the New England Patriots and now staring a Super Bowl hangover right in the face.

For Ryan, though, the process of putting the gaffe behind the team started months ago, as captured by D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We’re already back at it,” Ryan said. “When we started as a team in April, we got together before that as players down in Miami, it was time to move one. It was time to look forward. Anytime that we kind of dwell on that, is wasted time. We have to focus trying to become the best football team that this group can be.”

Ryan doesn’t want to hear about the usual Super Bowl hangover, either:

“But this year’s group is different and this team is different,” Ryan said. “We have to find a way to become the best football team that we can. Find ways to get better and improve. That’s what we are trying to do.

The problem? No team since 1993 has returned to the Super Bowl after losing it the year prior. And this seems like a taller task than usual for these Falcons, as teams in the NFC South have loaded up on improvements. The offenses around the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got major boosts this offseason, while the New Orleans Saints hope to field a more productive defense.

Ryan is saying all the right things as of now. Whether the Falcons can truly overcome such a devastating loss alongside history itself is another conversation entirely.