Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan isn’t known to leave the pocket much, but the team has so many weapons on offense that sometimes the yards are there underneath, and he’ll take them.

That was the case in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship game, when the Falcons spread out the Packers defense, and the middle of the field opened up.

Ryan was happy to take off and run, and Devonta Freeman spread out the linebackers just enough for him to reach the end zone.

We may not see a run this long in Ryan’s career, ever again, so enjoy the clip.

The stats behind it make it even more impressive.

That was Matt Ryan's 1st rushing TD since Week 1, 2012 vs Chiefs Ryan went 82 games (including playoffs) without a rushing TD #GBvsATL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 22, 2017

Longest rushing TD of Matt Ryan's career (14 yards) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2017

Oh, Matty Ice, that’s nice.