Matthew Dellavedova and Marcus Smart got into a bit of a skirmish during Wednesday night’s game.
It didn’t take long for things to get heated, either — which makes us wonder if there’s some history there — as the two got into it in the second quarter of the game.
Things got a bit chippy when Smart attempted to set a pick on Delly, who responded with an elbow that knocked Smart backward and sent him to the floor.
Smart was hit with a technical foul, while Dellavedova only received a personal foul. John Henson, who came to Delly’s aid and shoved Smart, also was assessed a foul.