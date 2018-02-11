Posted byon
Alright, alright, alright.
Matthew McConaughey is known as a hardcore football fan, and he was born in Uvalde, Texas. He now lives in Austin — the same city where Eagles quarterback/Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles grew up.
That’s why the star actor took out a full-page ad in a local newspaper, the Austin American-Statesman, on Sunday — congratulating Foles on the Super Bowl win.
The interesting wrinkle here is that McConaughey is a Redskins fan, but Texas ties are apparently stronger than NFC East rooting interests.