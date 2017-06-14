To play on the same team together is something that the Holiday brothers have talked about since they were kids. Now in the NBA, both Jrue and Justin are free agents this summer, and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly serious contenders to sign both.

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as serious contenders to sign Jrue Holiday and his brother Justin, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 14, 2017

Jrue, 27, has spent the past four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 assists in 67 games last season. After Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry, Jrue is considered one of the top free-agent guards on the open market.

Meanwhile, Justin found a home with the New York Knicks last season after bouncing around the NBA. The 28-year-old set career highs in games (82), minutes per game (20.0), points (7.7) and rebounds (2.7) in a sixth-man role for New York.

It would be interesting to see the dynamic between the Holiday brothers on the court if they were to sign with the Mavericks this summer.