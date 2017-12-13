Mavericks center Salah Mejri was seen attempting to deliver a cheap shot on Spurs guard Patty Mills after Tuesday’s game.

It’s unclear what Mejri was upset about, but TV cameras picked up Mejri sticking his foot out in an attempt to trip Mills in the postgame handshake line.

Did no one really see @50Mejri try to trip @Patty_Mills. Like come on bro pic.twitter.com/UYNKAuVWvI — mercedes pacheco (@mercedespachec9) December 13, 2017

The Mavs defeated their interstate rival, 95-89, so it was odd that Mejri was agitated enough to deliver the cheap shot. And even though the officials didn’t see what Mejri did, the league could end up hitting him with a fine for the trip attempt.