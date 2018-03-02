Tim Tebow squared off against one of the best pitchers in the majors on Friday, and yeah, it didn’t go well for him.

Spring training or not, Nationals ace Max Scherzer brought some great stuff, and the Cy Young award winner made Tebow look like he didn’t even belong at the plate.

It was a preview of what to expect when Tebow gets to the majors, and Scherzer struck him out on three pitches — in only 49 seconds.

Tebow v. Scherzer lasted 49 seconds. 3-pitch strikeout. pic.twitter.com/sMjMy88DOe — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) March 2, 2018

It didn’t go much better than when they faced each other last year.

Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer. It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS — Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017

That was fast.