Tim Tebow started out spring training in a slump—going 0-for-7 at the plate—and was very close to being cut by the Mets. He has since rebounded, going 4-for-13 at the plate, and has had some solid at-bats during that time.

But Nationals ace Max Scherzer showed why Tebow has no chance against the league’s elite pitchers, making him look like a rag doll at the plate on Monday.

Scherzer didn’t need to go to his offspeed stuff or get fancy with it. Instead, he just blew three straight 97 mph fastballs by Tebow, who swung at two of them, and took the other for a called strike.

Tebow wasn’t even close to making contact with the third and final pitch of the at-bat, and here’s what it looked like.

Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer. It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS — Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017

The Tebow experiment is fun, but let’s face it, he’s not capable of playing at the MLB level.

