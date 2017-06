Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica, used Father’s Day to share some big news that made sense on that particular day.

The Nationals ace will soon be a father, for the first time, and he seemed super excited about it.

Check out this photo he posted on twitter, with a tiny jersey for the little girl they’ll soon be having later in the fall.

Happy Father's Day! 1st child is a baby girl and can't wait to join the club this November! pic.twitter.com/PaAX8AbnFb — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) June 18, 2017

Congratulations to the Scherzer clan, which will soon be a bit larger.