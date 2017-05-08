Drew Brees isn’t going anywhere, but the man who snaps the ball to the Saints’ 38-year-old quarterback probably will be going to the sidelines when the 2017 season begins.

Center Max Unger suffered a foot injury and could start the season on the physically-unable-perform list.

The Saints acquired Unger from the Seahawks in exchange for Jimmy Graham before the 2015 season. Unger has started all but one game since coming to New Orleans.

According to The Times-Picayune of New Orleans, Senio Kelemete looks like the leading candidate to replace Unger at center. He’s started 14 games in his career and has played left tackle, left guard and right guard. Jack Allen, an undrafted free agent last year, spent all of 2016 on the practice squad. The Saints also picked up undrafted free agent center Cameron Tom from Southern Mississippi.

Former Jet Nick Mangold is the top remaining center in free agency.

Unger was a two-time Pro Bowler and a First Team All-Pro in 2012. The Seahawks sure miss him, and it looks like the Saints will, too, until he’s healthy enough to play.