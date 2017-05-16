McKayla Maroney seems all grown up now, at 21 years of age, and sure appears to be enjoying the attention she’s been receiving on social media.

It started on Saturday when she posted this video, showing her dancing around in a thong, leaving little to the imagination.

another world premiere A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 13, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Since this post came out of the blue, many of Maroney’s supporters came out and said that surely her account was hacked.

Except it wasn’t.

Maroney came out and weighed in on the situation on Monday, and here’s what she had to say about it in the caption of a recent post:

“i didn’t get hacked. unfollow if u need to. all love”

And then she came back and resumed full flamethrower mode, with these two posts.

i still wish em well A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

👑 A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on May 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

You hear that, haters? She still wishes you well.

