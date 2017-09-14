ESPN’s NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper has been known for watching tape, delivering bold predictions and his extremely-odd shaped hair on his head.

Kiper has long rolled with that full look where his hair poofs out to the side, complete with plenty of hair product to make sure it stays in its place.

Well, it appears a new season has caused him to usher in a new look, which viewers witnessed on Thursday’s edition of SportsCenter. You can see the “then” vs “now” side-by-side courtesy of Cork Gaines, in case you’re wondering why he changed his look for the first time in 35 (!) years.

Mel Kiper new hair alert (new on left, old on right) pic.twitter.com/U8E6qVyiSi — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) September 15, 2017

That’s actually an upgrade, I think. It looks a bit more normal. Why’d he take 35 years to pull the trigger?