Melvin Gordon isn’t ready to let go of his fans in San Diego.

The Chargers are packing their bags and moving to Los Angeles, leaving supporters in San Diego behind. Gordon, though, thinks a long-distance relationship can work, according to ESPN.com’s James Walker:

“I don’t think we’re going to lose everyone in San Diego,” Gordon told ESPN Friday. “I really don’t think of it like that. I just think of it as we’re on a break — like a relationship. You know? But she’ll be back and we will be back. We will be back together. That’s how I look at it.”

The backlash to the team moving has been intense. It wasn’t uncommon to see fans show up at the stadium burning jerseys and more than a few fans spoke their minds on talk radio and online.

At the end of the day, though, Gordon might be right. San Diego fans don’t have a team anymore per se, but following one for so long makes it hard to split, even if the team leaves.

It would help, of course, if the Chargers could field a competitive team. With Philip Rivers getting up there in age and obvious holes on the roster, it is easier for fans who got left behind to disengage.

Gordon doesn’t want it, but like the move itself, he can only control what he can control.