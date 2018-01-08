Mercedes-Benz Stadium officially opened less than one year ago, and the $1.6 billion venue is already having issues ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Players and reporters appeared to be a bit surprised when water began dripping down onto the field before the game. It was raining in Atlanta at the time, so it appears some of the water was able to permeate the roof.

It appears UGA has noticed a slight drip drip coming down from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Right around the 25-yard line between the hashes. pic.twitter.com/yk5ghl4elc — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) January 8, 2018

So there is a fairly steady drop of water falling from the ceiling on the field in front of us, here at the 20 yard line closest to the end zone that says Georgia. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 8, 2018

Uh, so, water is leaking from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Wet ball drill could come in handy now. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) January 8, 2018

So, the roof of the Domed Stadium that doesn’t open and close as designed is now leaking…again.

On the biggest stage for CF. 600M+ over budget — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) January 8, 2018

This is an issue because the retractable roof has had issues opening and closing, which led to it being shut down through football season, at the earliest. It’s not the first time the roof has had a problem with leaking, either, as it happened during an event in October.

For $1.6 billion, one would think the stadium would have a roof that is fully functional and has no issues, but we guess not.