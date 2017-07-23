Noah Syndergaard is one of the few bright spots Mets fans have been able to enjoy watching this season.
Even with him taking a small step back this season — posting a 3.29 ERA so far — Thor gives the team some hope for the years to come. Right now, the Mets hold a 45-50 record, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be a playoff contender.
Mets fans seem to be aware of that, but they did show up quite early to Saturday’s game. The reason, however, had a lot more to do with the Syndergaard bobblehead giveaway than the matchup vs the Athletics.
There were 15,000 Thor bobbleheads given away before the game, and here’s what they looked like.
Mets fans lined up hours before the game began, but the bobbleheads were all gone an hour-and-a-half before the first pitch was thrown.
Here’s an overheard shot showing just how many fans were there for the big giveaway.
And a close-up shot.
Welp, at least these guys got bobbleheads. And they seemed pretty excited about it.
We wonder what they’re selling for on eBay right about now.