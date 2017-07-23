Noah Syndergaard is one of the few bright spots Mets fans have been able to enjoy watching this season.

Even with him taking a small step back this season — posting a 3.29 ERA so far — Thor gives the team some hope for the years to come. Right now, the Mets hold a 45-50 record, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be a playoff contender.

Mets fans seem to be aware of that, but they did show up quite early to Saturday’s game. The reason, however, had a lot more to do with the Syndergaard bobblehead giveaway than the matchup vs the Athletics.

There were 15,000 Thor bobbleheads given away before the game, and here’s what they looked like.

Were you one of the lucky fans to get the @Noahsyndergaard as #Thor bobblehead at the @Mets Marvel Day?! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/qksrhUy2RX — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2017

Mets fans lined up hours before the game began, but the bobbleheads were all gone an hour-and-a-half before the first pitch was thrown.

5:49 and no bobbleheads! Lol wow — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) July 22, 2017

Here’s an overheard shot showing just how many fans were there for the big giveaway.

And a close-up shot.

Here's my spot in line for a Thor bobblehead. The gates won't open for at least another hour. @mets @CitiField pic.twitter.com/iFosuZSp69 — Robert Aitken (@ThatRobAitken) July 22, 2017

This is the line to get into left field. We are by the ticket booths. Just under 3 hours until first pitch. #Mets pic.twitter.com/OfIIRRDoEf — Connor Giblin (@CJGib13) July 22, 2017

Welp, at least these guys got bobbleheads. And they seemed pretty excited about it.

We wonder what they’re selling for on eBay right about now.