The Mets need to make sure 22-year-old shortstop Luis Guillorme gets as much game action as possible over the next few years.

Guillorme, one of the team’s prospects, showed how resourceful he is during Thursday’s spring training game against the Marlins.

It happened when Adeiny Hechavarria lost grip of his bat, which went flying out of his hand toward the Mets’ dugout.

No problem, as Guillorme casually snagged it with one hand without even flinching.

Via @Cut4 e @Mets pic.twitter.com/aAOKSmtM4E — Mario Salvini (@chepalleblog) March 3, 2017

That alone deserves a contract extension.